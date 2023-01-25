

Boro seedbeds face cold injury in Joypurhat

This Rabi season Boro seedbeds have been prepared on 3,409 hectares (ha) of land in the district to meet the sapling demand of Boro cultivation.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Kurigram, due to the cold injury, Boro seedbeds have turned yellowish.

To save these from the cold injury, the DAE has advised farmers of covering their seedbeds with polythene and irrigating hot water by deep tube-well.

Boro seedbed species included BR-16, 28, 29, BRRI-50, 58 and 59.

Rich Boro seeds were distributed among farmers by Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC). The seed distribution was made through BADC's sales centres and 165 dealers in the district.

Joypurhat is a food surplus district of the country. This season a total of 69,750 ha of land have been targeted for Boro in the district. The species included high-yielding species of 61,900 ha. The rice production target has been fixed at 2 lakh 82 thousands and 686 tonnes.

DAE's Deputy Director Mist Rahela Parvin said, farmers are given necessary advice to protect their Boro seedbeds from the cold injury.















