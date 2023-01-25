Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Boro seedbeds face cold injury in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

Boro seedbeds face cold injury in Joypurhat

Boro seedbeds face cold injury in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Jan 24: Boro farmers are trying to protect their seedbeds in the district from cold injury by wrapping with polythene sheets and irrigating hot water.
This Rabi season Boro seedbeds have been prepared on 3,409 hectares (ha) of land in the district to meet the sapling demand of Boro cultivation.   
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Kurigram, due to the cold injury, Boro seedbeds have turned yellowish.
To save these from the cold injury, the DAE has advised farmers of covering their seedbeds with polythene and irrigating hot water by deep tube-well.
Boro seedbed species included BR-16, 28, 29, BRRI-50, 58 and 59.
Rich Boro seeds were distributed among farmers by Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC). The seed distribution was made through BADC's sales centres and 165 dealers in the district.
Joypurhat is a food surplus district of the country. This season a total of 69,750 ha of land have been targeted for Boro in the district. The species included high-yielding species of 61,900 ha. The rice production target has been fixed at 2 lakh 82 thousands and 686 tonnes.
DAE's Deputy Director Mist Rahela Parvin said, farmers are given necessary advice to protect their Boro seedbeds from the cold injury.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idol-makers busy for Saraswati Puja in Pabna
Cauliflower growers get fair price at Fulbari
Two killed in road accidents
Man crushed under train at Patgram
Four village road development projects were opened in Magurkhali, Atlia
Boro seedbeds face cold injury in Joypurhat
Combined harvester given to farmers in Pirojpur
Poor people get winter clothes in 10 dists


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft