Combined harvester given to farmers in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 24: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Mathbaria Upazila of the district handed over another subsidy-based combined harvester on Sunday.

This was given as part of the celebration of Mujib Barsho. The DAE organized a handing-over function on the upazila premises.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Urmi Bhaumik and Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Monuzzman, journalists, farmers and government officials were present at the function.

The harvester machine was given to marginal farmer Moniurzzman, son of Abdul Hakim Mia of Betmore Village under Rajpara Union in the upazila.

According to DAE sources, so far, a total of 14 combined harvesters have been distributed in the upazila at 70 per cent subsidy rate.

The actual cost of a harvester is Tk 30 lakh. The government is providing it at Tk 10 lakh in order to modernize and mechanize the agriculture sector.

Farmers of that coastal upazila are happy getting these combined harvesters at their affordable price. Such machines help farmers in transplanting crop saplings and harvesting within a short time.




















