Poor people get winter clothes in 10 dists

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in 10 districts- Jamalpur, Panchagarh, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Sunamganj, Laxmipur, Patuakhali, Thakurgaon, Netrakona and Joypurhat, in recent times.

JAMALPUR: Blankets were distributed among 1,200 cold-hit helpless people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

District Awami League (AL) President Faruk Ahammed Chowdhury distributed these blankets among the destitute people of three unions in Sadar Upazila.

District Mohila AL President Anjumanara Begum Hena, Sadar Upazila AL Vice-President Principal Md Mostafizur Rahman Mukta, and its General Secretary (GS) Advocate Md Hafizur Rahman Swapon, among others, were also present during the distribution.

A total of 1,200 blankets were distributed among the poor people of Sharifpur, Narundi and Ghoradhap unions in the upazila of the district from the personal fund of AL leader Faruk Ahammed Chowdhury at that time.

PANCHAGARH: Blankets were distributed among the poor people in the district on Sunday.

Panchagarh Press Club organized the distribution programme at its office auditorium in the district town in the morning.

Additional District Magistrate Abdul Quader distributed theses blankets among the needy people at the programme as the chief guest.

Executive Magistrate Ashraful Islam, Panchagarh Press Club President Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad, its former president Shafiqul Alam, former GS Saiful Alam Babu, incumbent Vice-President Shamsuddin Chowdhury Kalam, and senior journalists Shahidul Islam Shahid, Sabibur Rahman Sabib, Abdur Rahim and Asaduzzaman Apple, among others, were also present during the distribution.

About 200 cold-hit helpless people of Panchagarh Municipality were given blankets at that time.

NOAKHALI: District Unit of Bangladesh Police Service Association distributed winter clothes among the cold-hit needy people in Companiganj and Begumganj upazilas.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam distributed the winter clothes among the poor people in Companiganj Upazila Sunday.

Additional SP (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Mortahin Billah and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Sadequr Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, Bangladesh Police Service Association distributed the winter clothes among the destitute people in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam handed over the warm clothes to the needy people in the upazila.

ASP (Crime and Operation) Bijoya Sen, ASP (Begumganj circle) Nazmul Hasan Razib and Begumganj Model PS OC Zahidul Islam Roni, among others, were also present during the distribution.

RAJSHAHI: Blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit needy people in the city in three days.

More than 800 destitute people coming from Rabidas and Harijan communities have received blankets in the district on Saturday.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor and AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed these blankets among them at a ceremony held in Laxmipur area of the city in the afternoon.

RCC Ward Councillors Kamal Hossain and Muhammad Nuruzzaman, Rajshahi City Unit GS of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Oikkya Parishad Shyamal Kumar Ghosh, its Organizing Secretary Uzzal Ghosh, and Organizing Secretary of Rabidas Unnayan Parishad Liton Rabidas, among others, were also present at the distribution programme.

On the other hand, more than 2,000 poor and destitute people were given blankets to protect them from cold during the current winter season in the district.

RCC Mayor and AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the blankets at a simple ceremony held in Haragram area in the city on Thursday afternoon.

RCC Panel Mayors Razab Ali and Tahera Khatun and local AL leaders Abdur Rouf, Abdur Razzaque and Nahid Akhter, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, RCC Mayor Liton said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been extending need-based support to mitigate the existing plights of the cold stricken people.

He also urged the richer sections of the society and other volunteer and philanthropic organizations to stand beside the cold-hit people in the region with helping hands.

Earlier on Wednesday, Liton distributed blankets among 2,260 people.

SUNAMGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 200 cold-hit people in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Dharmapasha PS arranged the distribution programme on its premises in the upazila in the afternoon.

Sunamganj SP Ehsan Shah was present as the chief guest at the programme with Dharmapasha PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

Senior Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Abdus Sabur Mia, SI Shamim Kabir, Assistant SI Md Moniruzzaman and Constable Shahena Akter, among others, were also present at the event.

LAXMIPUR: Winter clothes have been distributed among 2,500 poor families as a gift on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh AL GS Obaidul Quader in Ramgati Upazila of the district.

AL Science and Technology Subcommittee Member Iskandar Mirza Shamim distributed these winter clothes and blankets for two days till Saturday morning on Chargazi Union Parishad (UP) premises in the upazila.

Ramgati Upazila AL GS Professor Abdul Wahed, Laxmipur Sadar Upazila AL President Kabir Hossain Patwari, Zilla Parishad Member and AL leader Alamgir Hossain, and Chargazi UP Chairman Taohidul Islam Sumon, among others, were also present during the distribution.

PATUAKHALI: Blankets were distributed among underprivileged and disabled people in Sadar Upazila of the district under the initiative of Bangladesh Police Service Association.

Patuakhali SP Saidul Islam was present and distributed these blankets at the launch terminal of the district town on Friday night.

ASP (Crime and Administration) Ahmad Mainul Hasan, ASP Md Sajedul Islam, Patuakhali Press Club President Swapan Banerjee, its GS Zakaria Hriday, and former GS Mujahid Prince, among others, were also present at that time.

THAKURGAON: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in the district town on Thursday.

Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara Bonya distributed these blankets among the needy people in Thakurgaon Old Bus Stand, Satyapir Bridge, Thakurgaon General Hospital's Children Ward, Chowrasta, Art Gallery Road, Fakir Para and Thakurgaon Railway Station areas of the town from 7pm till 11pm.

NETRAKONA: Blankets were distributed among 2,400 helpless people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

State Minister for Social Welfare Freedom Fighter (FF) Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, distributed these blankets among the needy people of 12 unions in the upazila at his office on the Azhar road in the town at noon.

District AL President FF Advocate Amirul Islam, its GS Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton, Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Ashit Kumar Sarker Sajal, and Sadar Upazila AL President and Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Ataur Rahman Manik, among others, were also present at that time.

JOYPURHAT: Blankets have been distributed among 30,000 cold-hit helpless people in the district recently.

Joypurhat Police Department organized the distribution programme in the district.

Joypurhat SP Mohammad Nure Alam handed over these blankets among the poor people of five upazilas in the district for the last couple of days.





















