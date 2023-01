BAGERHAT, Jan 24: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a woman in Rampal Upazila of the district.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to police, locals spotted the body of the woman in Ranjaipur area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot around 12 pm and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Rampal Police Station Md Samchuddin confirmed the matter.