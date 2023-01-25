

Cold-related diseases appear alarmingly in S region

According to official sources, about 80,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment in different government hospitals in 42 upazilas of six districts in the region in the last one year.

Still most diarrhoea patients are going to their doctors' chambers and private clinics with prescriptions.

According to sources at the Department of Health (DoH), at least two lakh people were afflicted with diarrhoea in the region in the last year.

In the first 15 days of the current year, about 2,500 diarrhoea patients received treatment from government hospitals. At present, over 1,500 diarrhoea patients are going to government hospitals daily. From Mach to October in 2021, about 80,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment.

Compared to last years, cold-related diseases including pneumonia are increasing alarmingly amid bone-chilling cold.

Mercury level has come down to 9 degree Celsius in Barishal. Children and adults are getting affected mostly.

Cold disease patients are increasing at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Most government hospitals are facing space crisis to accommodate patients.

There are 3 to 4 times of patients in each wards of the Child Department of SBMCH. The messy ward condition is hampering proper treatment.

At least 10 children died in the hospital in the first 15 days of this year. Several more deaths of children were reported in Bhola and other districts.

After being affected by dengue, 12 patients died at the end of the last year while 3,500 ones were affected in Pirojpur and Barguna districts. Dengue came under control in December last.

In the southern region, more than 80 per cent people didn't receive first Covid-19 vaccine. The second dose recipient number is 68 per cent. Less than 30 per cent people received booster dose.

The 4th dose activities began by mid-December. So far, 6,000 people have received that dose in the region.

According to the DoH, in December, over 5,000 went to different government hospitals for treatment.

At least one crore people or 20 per cent are yet to receive first doze of corona vaccine.













