Foreign investment in five Cos listed in bourse increased in one month

Foreign investment has increased in one month in five companies listed in various sectors in the country's capital market. Foreigners are increasing investment by buying shares of these companies and so the demand for their share is increasing.

This information is known from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) sources.

According to data, the five companies which show an increase in foreign direct investment are Eastern Bank, Gemini Sea Food, Olympic Accessories, Square Pharmaceuticals and Associate Oxygen.

Out of this, Eastern Bank has increased the most foreign investment. Gemini Seafood came in second position. Olympic Industries is in third position, Square Pharma is fourth and Associate Oxygen is fifth.

Eastern Bank: Foreign investment in the company was 19.19 per cent in November. In the month of December, the company's foreign investment increased by 23 per cent to 54 per cent.

Gemini Sea Food: Foreign investment in the company was 18.1 per cent in November. In the month of December, the company's foreign investment increased by 22 per cent to 42 per cent.

Olympic Industries: Foreign investment in the company was 20.78 per cent in November. In the month of December, foreign investment increased by 19.19 per cent to 20.97 per cent.



















