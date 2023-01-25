

4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 held

Golam Dastagir Gazi (Birpratik) MP, Minister, Ministry of Textile and Jute attended as the Chief Guest in the closing day, while Md. Shahriar Alam MP, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was present as special guest, says a press release.

Earlier the summit was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at the Opening Ceremony.

The opening ceremony was also attended by-Helen La Fave, Charge d' Affairs, a.i., US Embassy, Bangladesh, Jeremy Bruer, High Commissioner of Australia in Bangladesh, Paulo Fernando Dias Feres, Ambassador of Brazil in Bangladesh, Md. Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI, Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, BTMA, Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA.

The two day program was chaired by Muhammad Ayub, President, Bangladesh Cotton Association (BCA).

Stake holders from Australia, Brazil, France, Georgia, Germany, India, Italy, UAE, Switzerland, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan and USA participated in the two day long summit.

Eminent Speakers, Stake holders of cotton value chain took part in the discussions.

















