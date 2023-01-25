Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 held

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 held

4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 held

The two day long 4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 concluded on 21st January. Organized by Bangladesh Cotton Association (BCA) in association with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), the summit was attended by a large number of participants comprising Spinners, Traders, International Merchants, Controllers, Shipping Agents and International Associations.
Golam Dastagir Gazi (Birpratik) MP, Minister, Ministry of Textile and Jute attended as the Chief Guest in the closing day, while Md. Shahriar Alam MP, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was present as special guest, says a press release.  
Earlier the summit was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at the Opening Ceremony.
The opening ceremony was also attended by-Helen La Fave, Charge d' Affairs, a.i., US Embassy, Bangladesh, Jeremy Bruer, High Commissioner of Australia in Bangladesh, Paulo Fernando Dias Feres, Ambassador of Brazil in Bangladesh, Md. Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI, Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, BTMA, Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA.
The two day program was chaired by Muhammad Ayub, President, Bangladesh Cotton Association (BCA).
 Stake holders from Australia, Brazil, France, Georgia, Germany, India, Italy, UAE, Switzerland, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan and USA participated in the two day long summit.
Eminent Speakers, Stake holders of cotton value chain took part in the discussions.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Kazipur, Sirajganj
Foreign investment in five Cos listed in bourse increased in one month
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry’s development
4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 held
Sonali Bank CEO holds a view exchange with Expatriates in USA
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Selling alcohol, Carew and Company earned a record Tk 232.96cr in 6 months
Economicrn Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Mashiur Rahman


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft