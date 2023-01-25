Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 27.80 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 6,291.30. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 15.26 points to finish at 2,226.98 and 7.04 points closing at 1,372.22. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 6,076.75 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5096.28 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 351 issues traded, 71 closed green, 102 in the red and 178 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

BSC topped the turnover chart, followed by GENEXIL, AAMRANET, GEMINISEA and SEAPEARL.

EHL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.98 per cent while ORIONINFU was the worst loser, losing 4.22 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 101.17 points to settle at 18,558.21 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 61.39 points to close at 11,124.56. Of the issues traded, 54 advanced, 47 declined and 79 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 28.41 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 12.95 crore. BSS















