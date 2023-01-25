BB asks banks to submit CRMR documents in revised format

Bangladesh Bank has asked scheduled commercial banks to submit Comprehensive Risk Management Report (CRMR) and other documents in a newly developed format aiming to avoid complexity and facilitate uniformity.

In this regard the Department of Offsite Supervision of the central bank issued letter to the chief executive officers/managing directors of all banks on Tuesday saying banks are advised to replace the existing data tables in the CRMR with the new data tables.

The BB has mentioned different tables in its circular with time frame for the required documents. As per table 1) Half-yearly excel-based data input template to be replaced within 31st July and 31st January respectively.2) CRMR prepared for June & December within 10th August & 10th February respectively.3) Half-yearly Stress Test report Along with half-yearly CRMR. 4) Monthly Risk Management Report (MRMR) within next month of the reporting period.















