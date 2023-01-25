

Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

A total number of 45 officials from various branches and upashakhas of the bank attended the programme, says a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank inaugurated the training.

In his address Bank's CFO advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

He also emphasized on meticulously adhere with the process and techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes. Mohammad Maruf Alam Sufiany, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank Training Academy graced the program as key note speaker. Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP & Head of ICC division of MBL also conducted a session. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.















