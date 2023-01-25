

Tata Motors launches programme Tata Guru in Bangladesh

Tata Guru was attended by Rakesh Mittal (Head, Customer Care, International Business, Tata Motors), Abdul Marib Ahmad (Vice Chairman, Nitol Niloy Group), VenkateshAlbal (Regional Manager, Customer Care, Tata Motors), SAH Ismail (Executive Director, Nitol Motors).

Tata Guru is an industry first mechanic loyalty program which enables mechanics to earn points with each Tata Genuine Parts fitment. Mechanics who are involve in servicing of Tata commercial vehicles and fitting Tata Genuine Parts will be registered in this program. Once a mechanic is registered he becomes a "Tata Guru" and is awarded with enrollment certificate and Tata Guru ID card.

Tata Motors and Nitol Motors is jointly taking the philosophy of growing together to the next level with introduction of Tata Guru. Our objective with this program is to ensure that we grow together, earn more, stay relevant with changing technology, support families with loyalty benefits and recognition of our Tata Gurus for what they contribute to us. Through the features of this program we can also identify original Tata genuine parts which is a benefit to customers to get value for money. Mechanics earn loyalty points with each fitment of Tata Genuine parts and accumulation of loyalty points turned into exciting gifts for family when redeemed. So we promise to take families along with us on the path of prosperity.

Tata Guru is to encourage mechanics to use Tata genuine parts to ensure best vehicle performance. As a result, Tata vehicle customers will indirectly benefit from this program and their vehicles will require less maintenance and will last longer. Service intervals of the vehicle will also increase due to high durability of Tata Genuine Parts which will bring down maintenance cost of the buyers.

Regarding Tata Guru, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of NitolNiloy Group, said that today we are the market leader in the automobile sector of the country with the trust and love of customers. We have maintained this position with quality products and services.The most important aspect of our success is building the largest and strongest after-sales service network in the country. We want to take after sales service to a new height by introducing Tata Guru.













Tata Motors and its sole distributor Nitol Motors introduced a new initiative "TATA GURU" in Bangladesh market recently, says a press release.Tata Guru was attended by Rakesh Mittal (Head, Customer Care, International Business, Tata Motors), Abdul Marib Ahmad (Vice Chairman, Nitol Niloy Group), VenkateshAlbal (Regional Manager, Customer Care, Tata Motors), SAH Ismail (Executive Director, Nitol Motors).Tata Guru is an industry first mechanic loyalty program which enables mechanics to earn points with each Tata Genuine Parts fitment. Mechanics who are involve in servicing of Tata commercial vehicles and fitting Tata Genuine Parts will be registered in this program. Once a mechanic is registered he becomes a "Tata Guru" and is awarded with enrollment certificate and Tata Guru ID card.Tata Motors and Nitol Motors is jointly taking the philosophy of growing together to the next level with introduction of Tata Guru. Our objective with this program is to ensure that we grow together, earn more, stay relevant with changing technology, support families with loyalty benefits and recognition of our Tata Gurus for what they contribute to us. Through the features of this program we can also identify original Tata genuine parts which is a benefit to customers to get value for money. Mechanics earn loyalty points with each fitment of Tata Genuine parts and accumulation of loyalty points turned into exciting gifts for family when redeemed. So we promise to take families along with us on the path of prosperity.Tata Guru is to encourage mechanics to use Tata genuine parts to ensure best vehicle performance. As a result, Tata vehicle customers will indirectly benefit from this program and their vehicles will require less maintenance and will last longer. Service intervals of the vehicle will also increase due to high durability of Tata Genuine Parts which will bring down maintenance cost of the buyers.Regarding Tata Guru, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of NitolNiloy Group, said that today we are the market leader in the automobile sector of the country with the trust and love of customers. We have maintained this position with quality products and services.The most important aspect of our success is building the largest and strongest after-sales service network in the country. We want to take after sales service to a new height by introducing Tata Guru.