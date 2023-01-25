

15th Int'l plastic fair will begin in the city from 22 Feb

Nearly 300 companies from 21 countries will participate in the four days long fair to showcase their products in 469 stalls.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co., Ltd will jointly organise the fair which will continue till 25 February, said BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed in a press conference on Tuesday at BPGMEA conference room in Dhaka.











