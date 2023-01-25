

IBBL business development conference held

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the concluding session of the conference as chief guest.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Director and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the programme as special guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee conducted doa-munazat. Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Director, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors along with Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of 16 Zones and Head of 394 Branches of the Bank attended the conference.

Prof. Md. Nazmul Hasan, Ph.D. in his speech said that, the deposit, investment and foreign exchange business of the Bank are increasing every year as a reflection of the trust of the people of the country. The trend continues in 2022 as well. He called upon all to emphasis on agriculture and other productive sectors to counter the possible recession. He urged everyone to be dedicated to serving customers with utmost professionalism and planning and implementing plans in view of the changing global financial situation.

Md. Sahabuddin, Vice Chairman of the Bank said that the officers and employees have to work tirelessly to continue the people's love for Islami Bank. He emphasized on investing in productive sectors. He said that all activities of the bank should be conducted with honesty, sincerity, accountability and transparency following the rules and regulations in all activities of the bank.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his presidential speech said that Islami Bank has formulated investment schemes keeping in mind the needs and demands of customers. We conduct investment activities with due importance to all investment products of the bank. He called upon the managers to take care of the officers to improve their skills.

Other speakers here in the conference said that Islami Bank is working as a custodian of people's deposits. Adherence to central bank, regulatory bodies and Shari'ah principles is part of the culture of Islami Bank. They called upon all for professionalism, timely decision making and implementation, and customer service with sincerity.















