

Fair Technology cuts Hyundai Creta SUV prices by 20pc

Mutassim Daiaan, director of Fair Technology, declared the price of the SUV at a media briefing at Hyundai's flagship in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Tuesday. The company used to import Hyundai Creta vehicles to Bangladesh from Indonesia and sold them at Tk 4.3 million each.

Fair Technology has also started manufacturing Hyundai SUV vehicles in a local assembling plant at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Gazipur over the past few days. The company will produce several more models of Hyundai cars, authorities said.

"We, Fair Technology, are glad and proud to have a strategic partnership with Hyundai. The company officially launched its Hyundai automobile factory in Gazipur on Jan 19," Daiaan said.

"It has been our dream for a long time to have cars produced by Bangladesh on the roads of Bangladesh. The dream has become a reality now. We have started production of Hyundai's SUV Creta as the first model at the Hyundai manufacturing plant. The government has already given policy support to local car production," he added.

The Hyundai Creta's price is now Tk 3.45 million, down Tk 1 million from the vehicles imported from Indonesia. In addition, Fair Technology offers a warranty for mileage up to 100,000 kilometres or up to five years, 2 years up from the previous offer.

The customers will also get a buy-back facility at a maximum price of 60 percent of the purchase price within three years or 40,000 kilometres of mileage.

Along with the paintwork, Fair Technology assembles nearly one thousand parts of the car in its Gazipur plant. The vehicle is recognised as a locally-made car according to the Made In Bangladesh policy initiated by the government, factory authorities said. bdnews24.com



















