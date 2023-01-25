Video
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:08 PM
Vivo brings Y16 smartphone at BD market

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

The new Y16 smartphone from the renowned Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has wowed the tech world with its stunning design. The smartphone's backside, available in Stellar Black and Dazzling Gold, has a matte surface that gives it a cool appearance and protects it from fingerprints and smudges. So the back cover doesn't have to cover the beautiful smartphone to protect it from smudges, says a press release.
When compared to other smartphones on the market, this smartphone is the most popular due to its 5000 mAh battery and the ability to use for an extended period of time on a single charge. Through 10-watt type C first charging, you may complete a full charge in approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. This can make your life super cool and fast.
Blue light from the 6.51-inch HD Plus screen is automatically filtered out to save the user's eyes. As a result, there is no need to beef up security.
A 5-megapixel front camera is available for selfie enthusiasts. There are also dual back cameras with artificial intelligence, measuring 13 and 2 megapixels. There is a macro lens option, which allows the camera to take images with great accuracy.
When you have 64 GB of storage space, 4 GB of RAM, and another 4 GB of expanded RAM, it's easy to install all the apps you need. Multi Turbo 5.5 allows you to play the game without experiencing any stuttering or freezing.
This smartphone has all of the necessary sensors. Because the RAM is of high quality, the phone is unlikely to become locked in numerous uses.
The smartphone with a flat frame and modern, sleek, and classy appearance cost 15,999 rupees. Customers can pick up the super affordable Vivo Y16 from any authorized Vivo store or e-store.


