BGMEA eyes expanding apparel exports to Japan

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said the country's apparel industry continues its efforts to explore new and promising markets like Japan and seize every available market expansion opportunity.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said: "We have been carrying out apparel diplomacy and sending trade missions to find new opportunities for Bangladesh's RMG market and realise untapped potential."
Faruque made the observations while exchanging views with Hajime Suzuki, chief director of International Sales and Marketing at RX Japan, in Dhaka Monday. Kurena Watabe of RX Japan was also present.
RX Japan is a leading exhibition organiser in Japan.
The two sides discussed possible collaboration between BGMEA and RX Japan to initiate trade communication between businessmen in Bangladesh and Japan, particularly those involved in fashion industry.
Bangladeshi businessmen would be able to showcase strengths and capabilities by participating in apparel exhibitions in Japan while Japanese buyers and investors would get the opportunity to explore trade potential in Bangladesh, they said.    UNB


