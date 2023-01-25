

AB Bank launches agri loan programme through smart cards at Tungipara

The loans were disbursed through smart cards which also initiated the journey of AB smart account - another first for AB Bank, says a press release.

The program was organized at our Father of The Nation's memory-laden GimadangaTungipara Govt. Primary School where Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Honorable Mayor, Tungipara was present as the chief guest.

It was presided over by Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Ltd. and also attended by senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries.













