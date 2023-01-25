

Application submission for ‘Food Frontiers 2.0’ ends

A total of 130 applications have been submitted till Sunday afternoon. Of them, 22 are females, says a press release.

As part of the initiative, online campaigns, and road shows were held at six universities in the country. The universities are-University of Dhaka, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Cumilla University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, and Daffodil International University.

Webinar was also arranged as part of the campaign. Contest applications were encouraged through webinars.

Acting Coordinator of SUN Business Network SM Mahmudul Hasan, Professor of Canadian University of Bangladesh SM Arifuzzaman, and consultant of Ten Minutes School and social influencer Shakib Bin Rashid were present in the webinar.

Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network, which is co-convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland-based international organization, and World Food Programme (WFP) jointly organized the contest.

Seven winners (two each from three categories) including one reserved prize for the International Nutrition Olympiad (INO) will get cash and pre-seed funding for implementing business plan, expansion of the business, and infrastructure development.













