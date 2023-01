As a part of Dhaka Club Ltd's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),



















As a part of Dhaka Club Ltd's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), winter clothes were distributed among the employees of the club on the premises of Dhaka Club recently. Dhaka Club President Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel) and Director-in-Charge of CSR Md. Rezaul Karim, Board of Directors, Additional Secretary, President and Secretary of Dhaka Club Employee's Union and Officers/Staff were present there.