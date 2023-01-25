Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

55 Bangladeshi companies to join consumer goods show ‘Ambiente’

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Some 55 Bangladeshi companies are going to showcase their products at the leading global consumer goods show, Ambiente 2023, to be held in Frankfurt, Germany from February 3 to 7.
More than 4,460 exhibitors from over 92 countries are expected to be presenting trends and innovations for the coming business season in the trade fair, said a press release on Monday.
'Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)' has been providing subsidised stalls to increase the exports of handicrafts, decorative items and kitchen accessories by allowing small and medium exporters to exhibit at the world's largest consumer fair.
Bangladeshi firms, including Paragon Ceramic, Shinepukur, Peoples Ceramic, Monno Ceramic, San Trade, RFL Plastics are participating and representing Bangladesh with their products.
Prokritee, Saidpur Enterprises, Artisan house and Asix BD are going to participate under the EPB.
Ambiente is the leading international trade fair and the world's number one in products associated with dining, cooking, household items, interior design, gifts, jewelry and fashion accessories.
After India, the Bangladesh participation is the biggest from South Asia with a wide range of products. Ceramic companies such as Shinepukur, Monno Ceramic and Paragon Ceramics are in hall 12.0 and 12.1 (Dining) while the other companies are in hall 10.1, 10.2, 10.4 and 11.1 (Giving and Living)
Bangladesh has been participating in Ambiente for over three decades now and a number of industries have developed from this fair such as jute and handicrafts.
The top 10 visitor nations at Ambiente 2019 after Germany were China, France, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the USA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Kazipur, Sirajganj
Foreign investment in five Cos listed in bourse increased in one month
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry’s development
4th Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023 held
Sonali Bank CEO holds a view exchange with Expatriates in USA
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Selling alcohol, Carew and Company earned a record Tk 232.96cr in 6 months
Economicrn Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Mashiur Rahman


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft