Importers for lower L/C margin to help build up enough supply

Businesses on Monday demanded the government to allow 20-30 per cent margin in opening letters of credit (LC) for importing essential commodities to keep the supply and prices of goods stable in local market during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The demand for some essential commodities, including onions, garlic, pulses, increases during Ramadan, fasting month for the Muslims exposing buyers to exorbitant prices.

Importers and traders made the demand at a meeting with functionaries of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) held at its in the capital on Monday.

The DNCRP organised the meeting for exchanging views with importers and traders to keep supply and prices of essentials like garlic, ginger, turmeric and red chilli during Ramadan.

Recently, the prices of the commodities have increased abnormally in retail markets in the capital. Businesses blamed less import of commodities for the price hike as they were facing troubles in opening LCs due to a dollar crisis in banks.

Representatives of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) aid traders were using the dollar crisis as cover for increasing prices of essentials in local market.

They said prices of garlic, ginger and red chilli remained stable in international market while the value of dollar increased by 25 percent. But prices of commodities increased excessively in local market.

CAB and retail traders demanded that the government strengthen its monitoring on importers to find the reasons for price hiking.

Mohammad Mazed, vice-president of Shyambazar Krishi Ponyo Arat Bonik Samity, said prices of ginger and garlic were increasing for the past 15 days due to less imports.

He said import of garlic and ginger from China remained suspended for a few days while its import went down from India. This is because all importers were not able to open LCs with 100 per cent margin.

Mazed said the government should allow 20-30 per cent margin in importing essentials, otherwise it would be difficult to keep the prices stable during Ramadan.

Md Hafizur Rahman, one of the importers of garlic and ginger, said they were facing trouble in opening LCs due to dollar crisis in banks. He also demanded 20-30 per cent LC margin for opening import orders.

CAB general secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said local production of ginger and garlic was sufficient and the country imported only 20 per cent of its total demand for the commodities. So, less import could not be the only reason for sudden price hike of garlic and ginger in local market, he said.

Delwar Hossain, a retailer at Kawran Bazar, said dollar price hike was not only reason for increasing commodity prices. 'We do not import aromatic rice, rather we export it. Why is the price increasing abnormally, he questioned.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the DNCRP, said it was true some traders tried to take advantage of crisis. He said the DNCRP never conducted any drive without valid reasons and traders should maintain ethics in doing business.
















