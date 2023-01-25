Sudden halt on production at Jamuna fertiliser factory after 'explosion'

JAMALPUR, Jan 24: Urea and ammonia production has stopped at the Jamuna fertiliser factory in Jamalpur's Tarakandi following a loud noise described by the authorities as an explosion.

The incident at the country's largest granular urea producer occurred during an Indian expert's visit on Sunday, said Md Afaz Uddin, head of manual transfer switch department at Jamuna Fertilizer Company Ltd.

The state-owned urea fertiliser plant formed a five-strong committee on Monday to investigate the incident.

The NG booster compressor of the factory's ammonia plant has been experiencing numerous issues lately, including excessive nitrogen wastage, according to the JFCL.

The authorities informed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd, an international air and gas compressor manufacturing company, to purchase and replace the NG booster.

Later, the company sent a three-member team to inspect the factory, during which the "explosion" occurred. Production had resumed at the Jamuna fertiliser factory in December 2022 following a six-month halt due to a gas crisis.

