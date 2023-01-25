

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)

















The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul alam (4th from left) giving the crest of honor to the participating organisations at the closing ceremony of the three-day 4th Chattogram IT Fair 2023 at World Trade centre, Agrabad organized by CCCI and Society of Chittagong IT Professionals (SCITP) on Tuesday. Assistant High Commissioner of Indian Embassy in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan (5th from left) was present as a special guest on the occasion.