

Govt working to double air passengers by 2030: Mahbub

The government has introduced several policies and made regulatory reforms for civil aviation growth targeting to double the number of air passengers by 2030 and handling capacity of passengers and cargo.

"We are looking into a future where the carriage of air passengers would be doubled by 2030 while the Asia Pacific region is expected to become the largest air transport market," he said.

The state minister was addressing as chief guest at the inaugural session of 30th Steering Committee Meeting for Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme, South Asia (COSCAP-SA) at a hotel in the city on Tuesday.

High level representatives from the region and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and civil aviation authorities of eight south Asian nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan and hosts Bangladesh participated at the there-day meeting.

Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh is now in a position where investments in aviation sector has proved to be cost effective due to many comprehensive and sustainable development works taken by the government.

"Work is underway to ensure timely expansion of aviation infrastructure across the country, increase passenger service, improve technical and public skills and ensure safe and smooth air navigation," Mahbub said.

The state minister said the goal of these activities is to transform Bangladesh into a prime aviation hub and attractive tourist destination.

He said a large network of air routes provided by Bangladesh, connecting the major destinations in South Asia, the South-East Asia, the Middle East and the Western world, has helped the development of international air transport to and from Bangladesh.

The stat minister said the aviation sector has contributed about 0.08 per cent of Baldness's GDP in fiscal 2021-2022.

"If the trend continues, air transport in Bangladesh is forecasted to be able to draw an additional 12.1 million passengers totaling more than 22 million passengers by 2038," he added.

Mahbub said the industry was stalled during Covid-19 but now growing fast again. The far-sighted actions of the government and with the ICAO guidance we have been able to restore trust and compatibility among various stake holders in the aviation community.

The state minister hoped that the meeting would provide necessary impetus for the recovery from the pandemic by regaining air connectivity and way forward to explore opportunities within south Asian region.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hosain spoke as the special guest while Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and ICAO regional director Tao Ma gave welcome statement and remarks respectively.



















State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh is becoming a hub of regional air connectivity as more and more airliners are using Dhaka to reach passengers to various destinations in the region.The government has introduced several policies and made regulatory reforms for civil aviation growth targeting to double the number of air passengers by 2030 and handling capacity of passengers and cargo."We are looking into a future where the carriage of air passengers would be doubled by 2030 while the Asia Pacific region is expected to become the largest air transport market," he said.The state minister was addressing as chief guest at the inaugural session of 30th Steering Committee Meeting for Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme, South Asia (COSCAP-SA) at a hotel in the city on Tuesday.High level representatives from the region and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and civil aviation authorities of eight south Asian nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan and hosts Bangladesh participated at the there-day meeting.Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh is now in a position where investments in aviation sector has proved to be cost effective due to many comprehensive and sustainable development works taken by the government."Work is underway to ensure timely expansion of aviation infrastructure across the country, increase passenger service, improve technical and public skills and ensure safe and smooth air navigation," Mahbub said.The state minister said the goal of these activities is to transform Bangladesh into a prime aviation hub and attractive tourist destination.He said a large network of air routes provided by Bangladesh, connecting the major destinations in South Asia, the South-East Asia, the Middle East and the Western world, has helped the development of international air transport to and from Bangladesh.The stat minister said the aviation sector has contributed about 0.08 per cent of Baldness's GDP in fiscal 2021-2022."If the trend continues, air transport in Bangladesh is forecasted to be able to draw an additional 12.1 million passengers totaling more than 22 million passengers by 2038," he added.Mahbub said the industry was stalled during Covid-19 but now growing fast again. The far-sighted actions of the government and with the ICAO guidance we have been able to restore trust and compatibility among various stake holders in the aviation community.The state minister hoped that the meeting would provide necessary impetus for the recovery from the pandemic by regaining air connectivity and way forward to explore opportunities within south Asian region.Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hosain spoke as the special guest while Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and ICAO regional director Tao Ma gave welcome statement and remarks respectively.