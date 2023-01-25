Video
‘BB should provide adequate foreign currency to banks to open L/Cs’

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said the central bank should provide adequate foreign exchange supply to commercial banks to settle LCs to ensure  continuous supply of essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan.   
He made the point while the Board of Directors of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) called on the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder at the Central Bank office on Monday.
During the discussion, the DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar lauded     the new six monthly monetary policy as timely and said it provides the guidelines and would help both private and financial sector to turn around.
He also hailed the initiative of continuing the re-financing scheme of Taka 50 thousand crore for agriculture, CMSMEs and import substitute industries and further emphasized on necessary reforms, like easing documentary requirements for CMSMEs to access finance, especially in relation to Credit Guaranty Scheme for the better interest of the CMSME community.
Besides, he urged for easing documentation process for young, innovative startups so that they can avail loans easily. He also underscored the need for enhancing the private sector credit growth to accelerate the contribution of private sector in economic resurgence in the given geo-economic context.
In addition, he suggested to ensuring good governance to contain the soaring non-performing loans (NPL) by taking stern measures for quick loan recovery focusing on habitual defaulters as well as necessary reforms to regulations in the banking sector.  
Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said the country is facing three major challenges now and these are ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and recent Covid situation in China. However, he said despite these challenges, Bangladesh economy is quite stable and  indicated that the current L/C situation may ease within the next couple of months.
He further said Bangladesh Bank is relentlessly working through relevant policy measures and actions like lowering the LC margin to ensure seamless supply of essential commodities during the upcoming Ramadan.
Considering the importance of remittance inflow, he said recently there have been some changes in the process of sending remittance including the waiver of required documents and fees by local banks and engaging Mobile Financial Services (MFS) to bring remittance home. He expects that the remittance inflow will increase considerably in future.
DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of Directors were also present during the meeting.


