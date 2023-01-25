‘Easy access to finance is essential for developing  CMSME sector’

Video
Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

Easy access to finance is essential for development of Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium (CMSME) industries said FBCCI vice president Md. Amin Helaly in the  first meeting of the Standing Committee on CMSMEs and Rural Industry on Monday.
He standing committee meeting, organized by the FBCCI was held in the boardroom of the apex chamber body. Amin Helaly said, introducing CMSME friendly banking system can ensure easy access to finance for entrepreneurs. Government incentives can also be disbursed through this arrangement.
Several large industries are now producing the products that CMSME entrepreneurs make. Due to this, CMSMEs are losing competitiveness. In such a situation, it is important to have policies on what kind of products large industries can produce and what cannot produce, Amin Helaly said.
Another FBCCI vice president Md. Habib Ullah Dawn said, 'Consumer's tastes   are changing day by day. In line with that, small and medium entrepreneurs should also diversify their products."  He emphasizes on research and development for improvement of the CMSME. Entrepreneurs should maintain business documents to enjoy easy loans from banks, he added.
Director-in-charge of the committee Khan Ahmed Shuvo MP said, "One of the big challenges for CMSME is market access." He suggested that FBCCI to work with the government in this regard.
Committee chairman Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon said, more government incentives are needed for CMSMEs to overcome the Post-Covid shock and face the challenges due to the Ukraine crisis.
He thanked FBCCI for signing MoU with Bengal Commercial Bank Limited regarding giving loans to small and medium entrepreneur on easy terms. Other members of the committee demanded transparency and availability of financing for the CMSME.
FBCCI director Hafez Harun, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan Ranu, former director Khandaker Ruhul Amin, General Manager of SME Foundation Farzana Khan, committee co-chairman Ashrafur Rahman, KM Johir Faruk, Khaliluz Zaman, and other members were also present in the meeting.


