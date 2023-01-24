Dhaka's air quality still worst

Dhaka ranked second in the list of world cities with worst air quality on Monday, which was better than Sunday but still poses great risk of death and disability of the vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people and asthma patients.

According to the air quality index (AQI) score of 283 on Monday morning (at 9:05 am), it ranked second in the list of world cities with worst air quality. For last few years, Dhaka is among the top five on the list of cities with the worst air quality and on Saturday Dhaka topped the list of cities with the worst air quality, which is described as 'very unhealthy'.

"In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone," Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Chairman of Stamford University's Environmental Science department said.

Air pollution is als

a cause of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, he said referring to other study reports.

The average exposure to PM2.5 in locations with major construction works is 150 percent above the World Health Organization's air quality guideline limit.

"About 78,145 to 88,229 deaths in Bangladesh were caused by air pollution in 2019. It was the second strongest risk factor, causing most deaths and disabilities in the country between 2009 and 2019," according to a study of World Bank.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be 'unhealthy' while between 201 and 300 is considered 'very unhealthy', and between 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents, said data published by the Air Quality Index.

The air quality depends on the particulate matter or PM10 and extra fine particulate matter or PM2.5 measured on a scale of parts per million.

Besides PM2.5 and PM10, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and air pollution on the ground-level ozone are considered while determining the air quality index. The higher the AQI score, the more hazardous the air becomes.

The air quality in an area is considered 'good' when the AQI ranges from 0 to 50. When the AQI remains in the range of 51-100, the air quality is considered 'moderate'.

With an AQI of 101-150, the air becomes unhealthy.

"The air quality is not good for vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people and asthma patients. The air becomes unhealthy for everyone when AQI hovers from 151-200. An AQI in the 201-300 range is considered 'very unhealthy' and the air becomes hazardous when the index rating crosses 301, unfortunately, we belong on the third group for last two days," Professor Majumder said.

Dhaka needs a rainfall or an artificial water sprinkling across the city, especially those areas which are under construction, he suggested.