Death of Nadia: Traffic halted for hours by NUB students

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Vehicular movement on Airport Road remained suspended for one hour on Monday as protestors blocked the road following the death of a university student in a road crash.
Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, said the students

of Northern University took to the street around 1:05 pm to press home their four point demand, halting vehicular movement on the road.
Earlier on Sunday, Nadia, 24, a 4th year student of the Pharmacy department of Northern University, died when a Victor Paribahan bus hit the motorcycle she was on near Jamuna Future Park in the city.
The demands of the students are cancellation of the route permit of Victor Paribahan Classic; to provide compensation to the family members of Nadia; provide adequate evidence of arresting the driver and helper of the killer bus, and construction of a safe bus stoppage in Kawla area.
A long tailback has been created from Airport to Khilkhet area which spread to Mohakhali, Badda, and Gulshan areas, following the road blockade, OC Haque said.
On information, police rushed to the spot and assured the students of meeting their demands.
Traffic on the road returned to normal around 2pm.
Quoting witnesses, police said Nadia, riding on friend Mehedi's motorcycle, was going to Narda area at noon. When the motorcycle reached near Jamuna Future Park area, a bus of Victor Paribahan hit the motorcycle at around 12:45 pm.
Nadia fell on the street and died on the spot, while her friend Mehedi received minor injuries, said OC of Bhatara police station ABM Asaduzzaman.    UNB


