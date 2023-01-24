Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BCL men allegedly torture DU student ‘suspecting’ him Shibir activist

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
DU Correspondent

A residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University (DU) Md Shahriad Sagor was allegedly tortured by the leaders of this hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over suspension of his involvement in Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, a banned student organisation on the campus.
The incident was taken place in Padma-4008 of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall and later on shifted in Jamuna-11001 of the same hall in between 11:00pm on Sunday to 9:30am on Monday.
According to the allegation, Shahriad Sagor, a 2019-20 session student of Psychology Department, was beaten by hall unit Chhatra League's Cultural Affairs Secretary Mazedur Rahman, Mass Communication Affairs Deputy Secretary Shakibul Islam Sujon,
Literary Affairs Secretary Yousuf Tuhin, Training Affairs Secretary Bayezid Bustami and Human Resources Development Secretary Piyar Hasan Sakib. All are followers of Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of the DU BCL.
While a number of DU Correspondents of various newspapers went in Padma-11001 at 7:00am on Monday, it was seen the Chhatra League leaders were interrogating him and threatening him of killing (victim) if he would not disclose the names of his associates in Chhatra Shibir.
At one point of the immense torture, he acknowledged that once he had connection with the Shibir, but not now actively.
In response to a question of a journalist if they are authority to torture and interrogate student just because they suspense his (victim) involvement in Shibir politics, Sujon replied, "He is to see more. Many things are yet to be done. See, he's still alive."
Later Hall Provost Prof Abdul Bashir came to the hall at around 7:30am and talked to the two parties. He decided to hand over Shahriad to the Proctor's office.
Acknowledging the physical incident, he said, "It would be better if they (Chhatra Leage men) did not beat him." However, he did not reprimand them for assaulting the student physically and mentally.
The Provost said he would take action against the torturers only if the victim lodges a written complaint against them, despite the fact that the mentally traumatised and physically tortured student was sitting in front of him.
The hall administration also has limitations, he added, not figuring out what kind of shortcomings to investigate the incident.
In the office of the Provost, Chhatra League men also acknowledged that they slapped him a few times but they did not beat him with sticks.
In the meantime, Proctorial body reached the Provost office and took Shahriad, saying they would release him, as per the hall Provost's decision.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said he would take necessary steps.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's air quality still worst
Death of Nadia: Traffic halted for hours by NUB students
BCL men allegedly torture DU student ‘suspecting’ him Shibir activist
US-Bangla air hostess gets 10yrs jail term
Cabinet okays major changes in income tax law
Northern University students  block the city's Kawla Road
Mass upsurge Day today
PM stresses larger global support to overcome developing countries' crisis


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft