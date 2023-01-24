BCL men allegedly torture DU student ‘suspecting’ him Shibir activist

A residential student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University (DU) Md Shahriad Sagor was allegedly tortured by the leaders of this hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over suspension of his involvement in Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, a banned student organisation on the campus.

The incident was taken place in Padma-4008 of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall and later on shifted in Jamuna-11001 of the same hall in between 11:00pm on Sunday to 9:30am on Monday.

According to the allegation, Shahriad Sagor, a 2019-20 session student of Psychology Department, was beaten by hall unit Chhatra League's Cultural Affairs Secretary Mazedur Rahman, Mass Communication Affairs Deputy Secretary Shakibul Islam Sujon,

Literary Affairs Secretary Yousuf Tuhin, Training Affairs Secretary Bayezid Bustami and Human Resources Development Secretary Piyar Hasan Sakib. All are followers of Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of the DU BCL.

While a number of DU Correspondents of various newspapers went in Padma-11001 at 7:00am on Monday, it was seen the Chhatra League leaders were interrogating him and threatening him of killing (victim) if he would not disclose the names of his associates in Chhatra Shibir.

At one point of the immense torture, he acknowledged that once he had connection with the Shibir, but not now actively.

In response to a question of a journalist if they are authority to torture and interrogate student just because they suspense his (victim) involvement in Shibir politics, Sujon replied, "He is to see more. Many things are yet to be done. See, he's still alive."

Later Hall Provost Prof Abdul Bashir came to the hall at around 7:30am and talked to the two parties. He decided to hand over Shahriad to the Proctor's office.

Acknowledging the physical incident, he said, "It would be better if they (Chhatra Leage men) did not beat him." However, he did not reprimand them for assaulting the student physically and mentally.

The Provost said he would take action against the torturers only if the victim lodges a written complaint against them, despite the fact that the mentally traumatised and physically tortured student was sitting in front of him.

The hall administration also has limitations, he added, not figuring out what kind of shortcomings to investigate the incident.

In the office of the Provost, Chhatra League men also acknowledged that they slapped him a few times but they did not beat him with sticks.

In the meantime, Proctorial body reached the Provost office and took Shahriad, saying they would release him, as per the hall Provost's decision.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said he would take necessary steps.



















