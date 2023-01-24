Video
US-Bangla air hostess gets 10yrs jail term

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court sentenced an Air Hostess of US Bangla Flight to ten years imprisonment for possessing 9.5 kg gold illegally.
She has also been fined Tk50, 000, in failure to pay which will extend her sentence by another three months.
Judge Faisal Atique-bin-Quader of Dhaka's 2nd Special Tribunal delivered the jugement in presence of the air hostess, Rokeya Sheikh Moushumi on Monday.
The case statement is that the cabin crew member of US-Bangla Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Rokeya was caught

by APBn at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on her way out of the airport through the green channel on September 5 in 2019.   She arrived on a US-Bangla flight from Muscat, Oman. The  seized 82 gold bars weight is  9.512 kg and market price of this much gold was around Tk5 crore.
In this connection SI Shafiqul Islam of Airport Police filed a case on that day.


