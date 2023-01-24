Cabinet okays major changes in income tax law

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the 'Income Tax Act-2023' in principle to curb the discretionary powers of the income tax officer.

According to the draft law, the income tax officers wouldn't be able to fix taxes with their discretionary power. Instead, the taxes would be determined following a prescribed formula given in the law.

The approval was given in the weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed media at the Secretariat.

Explaining the important points, Mahbub said income tax officers cannot fix income tax as per his/her wish and income tax will be determined according to the formula prescribed by law.

One of the decisions of the Cabinet was to change all the laws of military rule and the laws that are in English, to bring them up to date in Bangla. That is why this law has been drafted by the Internal Resources Division (IRD) under the Finance Ministry,

Mahbub added.

Actually, the existing Act in English has been converted into Bangla and simplified with some additions. Besides, some complex and ambiguous languages were scrapped. Besides, the discretionary power of the income tax officer has been limited in the act.

"There are 348 sections in the draft law and the business persons can easily submit their income tax returns after its endorsement," he said.

A mathematical formula has been introduced in the act to assist the tax payers to determine their tax and as per the result of it, the tax payers can pay their taxes, he added.

Through the act, it will help the tax payers to submit their income tax returns online.

Besides, the Cabinet also gave its final approval to the draft of the 'Agency to Innovate (A2i) Act-2022'.

According to the draft law, an agency will be formed to encourage the innovation of the government in Information Technology sector and it will help to take programme in establishing knowledge based society and its implementation, he said.

The autonomous agency will be formed with a 15-member board of directors with the Information and Communication Technology Minister as its chairman, he said, adding that the agency will form a policy and will help to create an environment to encourage innovation, he said.

Besides, some 67.78 percent decisions, taken by the Cabinet from October 2022 to December 2022, have been implemented, said Mahbub.

Ninety decisions have been taken in six Cabinet meetings from October 2022 to December 2022 and 61 decisions were implemented while the implementation of the remaining 29 decisions is now underway.

