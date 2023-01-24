Mass upsurge Day today

Today is the historic 'Mass Upsurge Day' and the day will be observed with a befitting manner. The day commemorates the 1969's movement for autonomy, self rule eventually led to the Liberation War and the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971.

On January 24, 1969 Matiur Rahman Mallik, a standard IX student of the Nabakumar Institution, and Rustam Ali, a rickshaw-puller, were killed in a police firing on demonstrators in Dhaka as Pakistani rulers desperately tried to suppress the popular uprising.

The killings spread intense protests across the country that eventually saw the fall of the autocrat Ayub regime.

It is said that the day teaches Bangladeshis the values of democracy and protest against oppression.

Marking the day different political and socio-cultural organizations including the ruling Awami League (AL) have chalked out separate programmes in observance of the day.

AL will place wreaths at Shaheed Matiur Rahman Smiriti Saudha at Nabakumar Institute in Bakshibazar at 10:00am today (Tuesday). AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will lead party



leaders and activists at the event.

On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday issued separate messages, expressing profound respect for those who had embraced martyrdom in the historic movement in 1969.

In his message the President said, "The January 24 of 1969 is a historic day in the progress of independence and democracy of Bangladesh."

Paying profound homage to the memory of those who were martyred in the independence freedom, he said the day has been remembered in the history of the country's struggle of independence and freedom movement as the day of mass uprising.

Abdul Hamid said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the historic Six-Point Demand in 1966 to make the Bangali nation free from Pakistani rule, exploitation and deprivation.

The six-point was the charter of Bengali freedom, he added.

He said after the six-point declaration, the speed of the freedom movement intensified and it spread all over the East Bengal.

The President said, adding that the then dictator filed the Agartala conspiracy case to foil the movement, "The joint movement of Awami League as well as various political parties and student organisations accelerated the mass movement."

"Breaking curfew, politicians-students-teachers-mass people brought out a procession on January 24 in 1969 and demanded the release of Bangabandhu and other accused, and overthrow the military rule," the President added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon all, irrespective of party affiliations, to work together for building a modern, developed and prosperous nation dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said the 1969 mass upsurge is a significant chapter in the history of the country's independence.

The nation achieved independence following the 1952 Language Movement, Six-Point Demand, 11-Point Demand, the Mass Upsurge of 1969 and the armed War of Liberation, the Prime Minister said.

"We got an independent-sovereign Bangladesh," she added.

She said the greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, declared the six-point demand in 1966 to liberate the nation from the exploitation of the Pakistani rulers.

To foil the mass movement of Bangalees, she said the Pakistani ruling clique had filed the Agartala conspiracy case in 1968 and arrested 35 leaders, including Bangabandhu.

In the emergence of mass upsurge, the government of dictator Ayub was forced to release Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and other accused in the so-called Agartala conspiracy case, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government has continued the country's development and progress being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War.



















