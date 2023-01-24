Three-day DC confce kicks off today

A three-day annual conference of Deputy Commi-ssioners, usually known as DC Conference, starts Today in Dhaka. It is the last DC Conference of the present government's tenure.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at her office's Shapla Hall and later an open discussion session will also be held in the same office.



Later, the working sessions will be held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The government's policymakers including the President, Prime Minister, Ministers, Advisors to the Prime Minister and top officials of the administration usually give necessary instructions to the top officials of district levels in the conference.

The DCs are also presented necessary issues and their demands to the meeting with the government's top bras. Following the issues and demands, necessary decisions are taken in the conclusion of the meeting.

According to the Cabinet Division sources, mainly the DCs would be given necessary instructions to complete the ongoing development works and providing necessary services to the people smoothly and resolving the public issues eyeing at the upcoming national elections.

At a press conference held on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said that a total of 245 proposals were submitted by the DCs. However, the main issues that would be discussed, are- strengthening the activities of the local government institutions, land management, improvement of law and order situation, disaster management, relief and rehabilitation activities, employment generation in local levels and programmes for alleviation of poverty, implementation of social safetynet programmes, use of information and communication technology and e-governance, improving the standard of education and extension, health services and family planning, conservation of environment and prevention of pollution, infrastructure development and monitoring and coordination of the implementation of development activities.

