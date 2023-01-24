Video
Chinese envoy sees prospect of Rohingya repatriation

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on Monday that repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar their homeland would start at an early date.
He gave the assurance during a meeting with the Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen at his office.
He also assured Bangladesh that China would provide continuous support for the repatriation of Rohingyas, Foreign Ministry said in Dhaka after the  meeting.
Ambassador Yao said, "China supports any global initiative if it remains conducive to common development worldwide and avoids division or confrontation."  
He said any initiative by a country should be "open and inclusive" instead of being exclusive to a particular country or against any country.
Foreign Minister Dr Momen expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would reach new heights during the tenure of Ambassador Yao.
He thanked China for being the largest bilateral trade partner of Bangladesh and hoped that China will invest more in Bangladesh in coming years.
Congratulating the new Ambassador, the Foreign Minister appreciated China's assistance in several  
mega projects in Bangladesh and look forward to the speedy approval and implementation of the existing projects as well those in the pipeline.
He also acknowledged the invaluable support that China had extended to Bangladesh to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
Momen also thanked the government of China for enhancing duty free quota free (DFQF) access of Bangladesh products in  Chinese market from 97 per cent to 98 per cent.
He expressed the hope that this facility would come into force with gazette notification within a short period of time.
Though the Chinese government announced the DFDQ last year but yet to issue the gazette, for which, the Bangladeshi business group failed to tap the facilities.
Ambassador Yao expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing development projects in Bangladesh with Chinese support which include, among others, Padma Bridge rail link, Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli river, Mongla port upgrading, extension of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.
He also said that China will take part in the Bangladesh Business Summit to be held in Dhaka from March 11 to 13.
Responding to a question on sanctioned Russian ship heading towards China, the ambassador said he saw the media reports and hoped that any sort of sanction would not affect ordinary people and cooperation with any country.  
He also said that those were "unilateral sanctions", and not by the United Nations.  
The ship is en route to the port of Shanghai, China, sailing at a speed of 10.4 knots and expected to arrive there on January 31, according tovesselfinder.comwhich provides real-time vessel data.


