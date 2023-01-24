HC rebukes lawyers for misbehaving with judge

The High Court (HC) on Monday rebuked 21 lawyers of Brahmanbaria on the charges of staging a protest rally, obstructing the trial proceedings and chanting slogans against a judge of District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

"The words which you



used [against the district judge] are so indecent. The entire lawyers' community should be ashamed of your conduct. We are embarrassed," the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the comments while the lawyers were appeared before the court as per its earlier summoned orders.

Addressing the lawyers, the HC bench said, "The language of learned lawyers should not be like this. Your language is worse than that of the language of day labour or coolies."

The HC bench also warned them, saying this court could order cancellation of licences of the 21 lawyers for their indecent conduct.

Later, the court ordered them to appear before it again on February 19 for explanation of their roles.

On January 10, the same bench of the HC issued a rule asking them to explain why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them on charges of misconduct with the judge into court.

On January 4, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident.

Later, the HC summoned three lawyers including the Brahmanbaria Bar Association President for misbehaving with the judge to appear before it on January 17.

Amid this situation, the angry lawyers raised obscene and ugly slogans against District Judge Sharmin Nigar of Brahmanbaria during the court proceedings on January 5 and January 8.

Judge Nigar sent a letter on Monday to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court seeking remedy stating that the trial proceedings have been disrupted due to the incidents that conducted by the lawyers inside the courtroom.

Registrar General presented the letter to the Chief Justice and the Chief Justice asked the HC bench to dispose of the matter.

As a result, the matter came up in court and the HC bench had on January 10 issued the rule and summoned the lawyers to appear in person before it on January 23 to explain their position over the incident. In line with the HC directives, the lawyers on Monday appeared before the court.





















