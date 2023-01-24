Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC rebukes lawyers for misbehaving with judge

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday rebuked 21 lawyers of Brahmanbaria on the charges of staging a protest rally, obstructing the trial proceedings and chanting slogans against a judge of District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.
"The words which you

used [against the district judge] are so indecent. The entire lawyers' community should be ashamed of your conduct. We are embarrassed," the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the comments while the lawyers were appeared before the court as per its earlier summoned orders.
Addressing the lawyers, the HC bench said, "The language of learned lawyers should not be like this. Your language is worse than that of the language of day labour or coolies."
The HC bench also warned them, saying this court could order cancellation of licences of the 21 lawyers for their indecent conduct.
Later, the court ordered them to appear before it again on February 19 for explanation of their roles.
On January 10, the same bench of the HC issued a rule asking them to explain why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them on charges of misconduct with the judge into court.
On January 4, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident.
Later, the HC summoned three lawyers including the Brahmanbaria Bar Association President for misbehaving with the judge to appear before it on January 17.
 Amid this situation, the angry lawyers raised obscene and ugly slogans against District Judge Sharmin Nigar of Brahmanbaria during the court proceedings on January 5 and January 8.
Judge Nigar sent a letter on Monday to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court seeking remedy stating that the trial proceedings have been disrupted due to the incidents that conducted by the lawyers inside the courtroom.
Registrar General presented the letter to the Chief Justice and the Chief Justice asked the HC bench to dispose of the matter.
As a result, the matter came up in court and the HC bench had on January 10 issued the rule and summoned the lawyers to appear in person before it on January 23 to explain their position over the incident. In line with the HC directives, the lawyers on Monday appeared before the court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's air quality still worst
Death of Nadia: Traffic halted for hours by NUB students
BCL men allegedly torture DU student ‘suspecting’ him Shibir activist
US-Bangla air hostess gets 10yrs jail term
Cabinet okays major changes in income tax law
Northern University students  block the city's Kawla Road
Mass upsurge Day today
PM stresses larger global support to overcome developing countries' crisis


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft