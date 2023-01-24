Govt halts Tk 87 billion  plan to buy EVMs for fund crunch

The government has dropped the proposal of Election Commission (EC) of buying two lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). EC decided to use EVM in 60 to 70 constituencies in the 12th general election.

Election Commissioner Jahangir Alam said it at a press conference at the Election Commission building at Agargaon on Monday.

Mentioning the Planning Commission Jahangir said, "Considering the global economic situation decision of purchasing EVM was suspended. After detailed evaluation the decision was took considering the financial capacity of the government."

The EC sent a proposal to the planning ministry to purchase two lakh electronic voting machines for Tk 8,711.44 crore, on October last year.

The EC forwarded the DPP against the backdrop of its decision to hold the next elections using EVMs at a maximum of 150 seats.

The EC currently has around 1.5 lakh EVMs and with that they can hold elections to 70 or 80 seats.

Introduced in 2010, EVMs were used in various local government elections. The then Election Commission led by ATM Shamsul Huda had used them in the city corporation polls but not in any parliamentary election.

In 2012, the EC headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad also kept EVMs out of national polls.

The Nurul Huda-led commission overhauled the EVM system and used it for polling in six constituencies during the

