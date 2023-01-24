CEC meets Speaker today

A meeting will be held today between Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal about holding the 22nd Presidential election.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said at a press conference on Monday that the Parliament Secretariat sought an appointment from the Speaker for the meeting on Sunday.

Officials said, the CEC will preside over that meeting and detailed schedule of the presidential election will be discussed over there.

As per law, there will be no need to summon a Parliament session for the election and elections should be held within 90



days of the end of the term of a President.

On April 24, 2013, Mohammad Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the 20th President of Bangladesh.

Hamid is the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms. His second and last tenure will expire on April 24 this year.

Hamid cannot be elected President for another term as the country's constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of President.

















