Tk 2.88cr Govt cheque distributed among 29 KU researchers

KHULNA, Jan 23: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain on Monday distributed government cheques amounting Tk 2.88 crore among 29 researchers.

The VC distributed the cheques at the conference room of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed building at the university campus through a ceremony organized by KU Research and Innovation center.

The government allocated Tk 2,88, 05000 (two crore 88 lakh and five thousand) for the KU research project (second phase) for the 2022-2023 fiscal years.

During the distribution ceremony, KU VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain said, that present government led by Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's thought is to take Bangladesh towards development roadmap.

"The desire of the Prime Minister is to play a role in building a smart Bangladesh through making skilled manpower," he said. -BSS