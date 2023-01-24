DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in several anti-drug raids, arrested 39 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of January 22 to 6:00am on Monday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized a huge quantity of drugs from the possession of the arrestees. -BSS









