

Humayun urges evidences of Liberation War preservation in the Film Archive

Press Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandakar was the chief guest in the seminar presided over by BFA DG Md Jashim Uddin, in which BFA project Director Dr Mofakkarul Iqbal presented the seminar paper.

"Bangladesh achieved independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and now the country is moving fast toward the fourth industrial revolution according to the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Khandakar told while delivering his speech.

"Evidences of the war of liberation and information about the war need to be preserved in the Film Archive," he addressed to BFA officials. "All should work cordially keeping the values of liberation war in the core of the heart, so that the new generation can learn the accurate history of the war of liberation".

Additional Information Secretary Md Faruq Ahmed was present as the special guest during the event, while all the BFA officials including director Farhana Rahman.











