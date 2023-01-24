Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Tri-annual conference of Khulna city and dist units of Juba League today

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

KHULNA, Jan 23: The Tri-annual conference of Khulna City and District units of Bangladesh Awami Juba League, an affiliated front of Bangladesh Awami League, will begin at Khulna Public Hall premises here today.
Earlier, the Central Juba League announced January 24 for the conference of its Khulna City and District units.
The 101-member convening committee of the City Juba League was formed on January 6, 2018 with Shafiqur Rahman Palash and Shahajalal Sujon as its Convener and Joint Convener respectively.
Meanwhile, the convening committee of District Jubo League was formed on May 25, 2003with Kamruzzaman Jamal and Akteruzzaman Babu as its president and general secretary respectively.
Chairman of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Sheikh Fazle Shams Parosh is expected to inaugurate the conference while Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, nephew of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will attend the conference as chief guest and Mainul Hossain khan Nikhil, general secretary of the party will present as key speaker.
Pijush Kanti Bhattchariya, AL Presidium member, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque , AL organizing secretaries B M Mozammel Haque, S M Kamal Hossain, State minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Sheikh Salahuddin Juwel, MP and adv Gloria Jharna Sarkar, MP, will present as guests of honour.
Meanwhile general secretaries of Khulna district and city units of AL Adv Sujit Adhikary, MDA Babul Rana, Panchanan Biswas, MP, Naryan Chandra Chanda, MP,
JuboLeague presidium member Sheikh Sohel Uddin, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon, MP, Aktaruzzaman Babu, MP, Salam Murshedi, MP, executive members of Jubo League Barrister Towfiqur Rahman Sujon and Dr Ashiqur Rahman Shanta will present as special guests.
According to the Central Juba League sources, the leaders interested in becoming the President-General Secretary for the Khulna District and City unit last year were asked to submit their CV at the Juba League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, applications were received over 50 candidates for the post of District and Nagar Juba League president and general secretary. The officials have completed the verification and selection of these applications through various intelligence agencies.
"We want competent leadership of the wing to make the organization more dynamic," said Subrata Paul, Joint secretary of central Jubo League told BSS today.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 2.88cr Govt cheque distributed among 29 KU researchers
DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Bangobandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman Agricultural University signs a MoU with Assam University
Humayun urges evidences of Liberation War preservation in the Film Archive
Tri-annual conference of Khulna city and dist units of Juba League today
12 more covid cases reported in 24 hours
Govt takes massive steps for industrialisation in Rangpur: Tipu
The Embassy of Sweden and Independent University, Bangladesh signs a project agreement


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft