latest
City News

Govt takes massive steps for industrialisation in Rangpur: Tipu

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said the government has taken massive steps to bring about industrial revolution in Rangpur region.
"Rangpur region is very promising for trade and commerce. The region was very backward due to lack of good communication system and gas supply. Under the special initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of upgrading the Dhaka-Rangpur highway to four lanes is progressing rapidly and the work of the gas supply line in Rangpur will be completed within the next few days," he said.
The minister said this while exchanging views with the Awami League leaders and workers of the Pirgachha upazila, said a press release here.    -BSS


