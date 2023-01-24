2 muggers captured by RU students on campus

RAJSHAHI UNIVERSIY, Jan 22: Rajshahi University students captured two muggers in front of Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university while they were trying to escape after snatching a student's mobile phone from Madar Bux Hall area. The students set fire to the muggers' bike.

The arrestees were identified as Shahil Ahmed Dhrubo, son of Shakiluddin Ahmed from Terokhadia area of the city, and Mohammad Foysal, son of Robiul Islam Kalu from the court station area.

They were handed over to the Proctor's office of the university.

According to the eyewitnesses, themuggers were escaping through the Madar Bux Hall area on a motorbike after snatching a student's phone. The students who were present there started shouting. When the muggers reached in front of Ziaur Rahman Hall, some of the students threw a bench targeting the bike and the bike fell.

The aspirant students caught them, beat them, and imprisoned them in the Ziaur Rahman Hall guest room. Later, when the university proctor came to the spot the students handed them over to the proctorial body, stated the eye-witnesses.

Rayhanul Ferdous, a student of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology department who had his phone stolen said "I was walking on the east side of the under-construction Shaheed Kamruzzaman Hall. Someone came by motorbike and snatched my mobile phone from my hand."

Rajshahi University Proctor said, "The arrested are under our custody. We will take legal action against them according to the law." -UNB











