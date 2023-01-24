Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Toddler dies of Nipah virus in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

RAJSHAHI, Jan 23: A toddler died of the deadly Nipah virus at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning.
The 7-year-old boy, Md. Swad, was the son of Sanowar Ali of Ishwardi upazila in Pabna.
Swad died while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital.
Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, the ICU in-charge at the hospital, said that the boy had consumed raw date juice - practically the only mode of transmission of the virus.
According to icddr,b in Bangladesh, Nipah virus is usually acquired through consumption of date palm sap contaminated with bat saliva or urine.
With Swad, two Nipah virus-infected patients have died at the same hospital already this year. The IEDCR recorded the other death on January 3.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 2.88cr Govt cheque distributed among 29 KU researchers
DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Bangobandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman Agricultural University signs a MoU with Assam University
Humayun urges evidences of Liberation War preservation in the Film Archive
Tri-annual conference of Khulna city and dist units of Juba League today
12 more covid cases reported in 24 hours
Govt takes massive steps for industrialisation in Rangpur: Tipu
The Embassy of Sweden and Independent University, Bangladesh signs a project agreement


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft