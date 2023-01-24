CMCH providing dialysis to Kidney patients

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: The Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with its 17 dialysis machines, 10 of them new, is providing uninterrupted service to kidney patients.

CMCH will henceforth extend uninterrupted dialysis service to poor patients, CMCH Director Brigadier General Dr Shamim Ahsan told the Daily Observer.

Until recently, CMCH had seven dialysis machines.

CMCH officials said that 25 poor kidney patients were already provided dialysis with seven existing machiners.

They said that now it would be possible to provide dialysis over 100 poor kidney patients.

Kidney patients are provided dialysis at a low cost by the CMCH, they said.

A patient has to pay Tk 416 to get dialysis for two sessions per week.

The Ministry of Health has installed 31 dialysis machines at CMCH under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) under the management of Sandor Medicaid Services Limited of India, to provide dialysis to kidney patients since 2017.

The authorities have kept the dialysis fee unchanged following protests from the users.

According to patients' relatives, the fee was recently raised to Tk 2,935, . Kidney Dialysis Centre was launched at CMCH under public-private partnership project in 2017.

Under an agreement with the Ministry of Health, Sandor, India will be at this centre for 10 years.