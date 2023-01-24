Video
Steps would be taken against dishonest traders in Ramadan: DG Consumer Protection

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Director General of Consumer Protection AHM Safikuzzaman said on Monday that strict steps would be taken against dishonest traders during  Ramadan.
At a meeting with importers, wholesalers and retailers at his office he said that due to some unscrupulous the market becomes unstable.
He called the meeting to stabilise supplies and the prices of ginger, garlic, turmeric and dry chilly and other essentials.
He urged businessmen not to increase the prices of products abnormally during Ramadan on the excuse of supply shortage.
He urged them no to cooperate with dishonest traders who create artificial crisis by hoarding products and selling them at high prices.
He said that as onion grown at home would reach the market before Ramadan their should be reason to increase its price.
The price should be under Tk 50 per kg, he said.
The market of ginger and garlic is already unstable for which their prices began to rise before Ramadan. Suddenly the prices  of ginger and garlic increased  from Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg.
Regarding the rising prices of ginger and garlic, he  said, "Last week many teams worked on the ginger-garlic market. We searched a bit at Shyambazar wholesale and retail markets as well as at Karwanbazar.
He said that supply of ginger, garlic, dry chilly and turmeric being dependent on imports.
He gave directives to keep the supply and prices of essential stable.
He urged the traders to carry out business in compliance with the law, sell products to consumers at the right price, keep purchase and sale vouchers at  shops and not to increase prices by creating artificial crises.
Businessmen told him that they often face problems in opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for which supply shortage and soaring prices occur.
FBCCI Vice President Amin Helali, Consumers Association of Bangladesh  General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, representatives of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and  DGFI and NSI officials attended the meeting.


