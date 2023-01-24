

Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka



However, a little over a month ago experts raised alarm by cautioning that the air quality may worsen in the winter due to fog, mist and ongoing construction projects across the city. The caution has now turned into reality all for the worst.



Reflecting back in last December, we penned a separate editorial with reference to a World Bank report related to mental and health hazards of Dhaka dwellers.



In order to reduce air pollution impacts on health, back then the WB report recommended immediate actions such as improving public health services and response mechanisms, upgrade air pollution data monitoring systems, invest in early warning systems while engaging in further research works. Moreover, the WB report specifically placed major construction sites and roads with heavy traffic congestion under the category of areas with highest air pollution. And Sunday�s air quality data has once more re-confirmed the alarming state of air pollution in Dhaka.



Sadly, so far we haven�t witnessed any concrete action taken by environment and the two city corporations concerned. We are drawing urgent attention of the authorities concerned to take immediate action to reduce the deadly air pollution choking Dhaka, and well before the pollution scenario goes out of control.



Smokes bellowing from dumpster fires on the city�s outskirts, particularly at Matuail and Amin bazaar are already turning the situation from bad to worse.



Needs be mentioned, the perilous reality of air pollution in the country, and particularly in our cities is the second largest cause of deaths and disability in Bangladesh while gobbling up about 3.9 to 4.4 percent of the country�s GDP. Moreover, Dhaka�s growing air pollution is directly responsible for a number of mental and physical health hazards for our children and elderly city dwellers.



Previously we had penned a series of editorials that exposure to high level of air pollution significantly raises risks of breathing difficulties, cough, lower respiratory tract infections as well as depression and other health conditions.



In particular, children under 5 years, inhabitants over 60 and people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart or respiratory conditions are most vulnerable to air pollution.



Lastly, January is the continuing month of the poor air quality season that kicked off in October. The situation usually exacerbates due to cold weather and no rain. The 4 months winter period needs special attention and measures to bring down Dhaka�s air pollution to the bare minimum.





























