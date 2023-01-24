Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka

Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka

Dhaka has once more topped the list of cities with the worst air quality, surpassing China's Shenyang and Chengdu, Vietnam's Hanoi and India's Kolkata. The air pollution score on last Sunday stood at 271, falling under the category of �very unhealthy'.

However, a little over a month ago experts raised alarm by cautioning that the air quality may worsen in the winter due to fog, mist and ongoing construction projects across the city. The caution has now turned into reality all for the worst.

Reflecting back in last December, we penned a separate editorial with reference to a World Bank report related to mental and health hazards of Dhaka dwellers.

In order to reduce air pollution impacts on health, back then the WB report recommended immediate actions such as improving public health services and response mechanisms, upgrade air pollution data monitoring systems, invest in early warning systems while engaging in further research works. Moreover, the WB report specifically placed major construction sites and roads with heavy traffic congestion under the category of areas with highest air pollution. And Sunday�s air quality data has once more re-confirmed the alarming state of air pollution in Dhaka.

Sadly, so far we haven�t witnessed any concrete action taken by environment and the two city corporations concerned. We are drawing urgent attention of the authorities concerned to take immediate action to reduce the deadly air pollution choking Dhaka, and well before the pollution scenario goes out of control.

Smokes bellowing from dumpster fires on the city�s outskirts, particularly at Matuail and Amin bazaar are already turning the situation from bad to worse.

Needs be mentioned, the perilous reality of air pollution in the country, and particularly in our cities is the second largest cause of deaths and disability in Bangladesh while gobbling up about 3.9 to 4.4 percent of the country�s GDP. Moreover, Dhaka�s growing air pollution is directly responsible for a number of mental and physical health hazards for our children and elderly city dwellers.  

Previously we had penned a series of editorials that exposure to high level of air pollution significantly raises risks of breathing difficulties, cough, lower respiratory tract infections as well as depression and other health conditions.

In particular, children under 5 years, inhabitants over 60 and people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart or respiratory conditions are most vulnerable to air pollution.

Lastly, January is the continuing month of the poor air quality season that kicked off in October. The situation usually exacerbates due to cold weather and no rain. The 4 months winter period needs special attention and measures to bring down Dhaka�s air pollution to the bare minimum.




 
 


 
 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka
Tackling inflation a major challenge this year
Lifting of US sanctions on RAB on cards
Police must not turn into predators
Quantum jump in gas price hike
Stopping Rohingya trafficking through sea a must
Horrors of Microplastics unveiled
Criminals identified, now take action


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft