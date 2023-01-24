Video
Formalin - a curse for the nation

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Dear Sir
The indiscriminate use of formalin, toxic chemicals and textile colours in food items like fish, meat, fruits and vegetables is on the rise and gradually capturing the nation-wide fruit and kitchen markets. The unscrupulous traders do not hesitate to use formalin and toxic chemicals in food items for the lack of exemplary punishment.

The traders know well that the law against such offence is very weak and they would only be fined a tolerable amount or jailed for a short term.

In a much more dilute form, formalin is used as disinfectant, antibacterial wash and in aquariums for treating parasite infections in fish. Thus formalin is a carcinogenic chemical and all our vital organs become gradually affected, leading to severe medical complications both in the adults and the youth; mainly in children and babies.

Punishing the retailers through mobile court is not the solution of such a deadly corruption. We are to investigate and find out the real culprits behind it.
Let we all unitedly  amend the law and hang to death a few cases to set an example so that the traders would realize the gravity of killing the whole nation silently by adulteration compared to direct killing.


M A Razzaq
Kalabagan, Dhaka


