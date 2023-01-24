

Workplace challenges in Bangladesh



If we look back in Bangladesh, workplace deaths have been a major concern in recent years, particularly in the garment industry. The country has a large and growing garment export industry, which employs millions of workers, many of whom work in conditions that are considered to be unsafe and unhealthy. In 2012, the Tajreen Fashion fire killed 112 garment workers and injured about 200 more. Soon after that incident, in 2013, the Rana Plaza factory collapse resulted in the deaths of over 1137 workers and highlighted the need for improved workplace safety in Bangladesh. Since then, there have been efforts to improve working conditions and factory safety, including government inspections and international pressure on retailers to ensure that the factories they source from are safe. However, many workers still face hazards on the job, and workplace deaths continue to occur.For example, as a result of the Hashem Foods Factory fire in 2021, at least 52 workers lost their lives, and many were injured, and the recent BM Container Depot explosion in 2022 took 49 lives, and several hundred were injured. We don't know what is waiting next. But undoubtedly, these types of mega industrial catastrophes once again reveal the current poor track on safety laws and prosecution.



In this circumstance, the question arises, how can we tackle workplace deaths? Can we consider workplace death as corporate homicides if they result from employers� negligence? Since in many circumstances, it has been found that most workplace deaths were the result of negligent or reckless actions by employers or other responsible parties. It also includes failing to provide a safe working environment, failing to train employees properly, or failing to address known hazards in the workplace. So, is it not rational to prosecute corporations as well as responsible individuals who knowingly put their employees in danger?



In common law countries, criminal laws related to workplace deaths are typically enacted or amended through the legislative process. This process may involve a bill being introduced in a country's parliament and then undergoing a series of debates and votes before it is passed into law. For example, In the UK, the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007 makes it a criminal offense for an organization to be found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter as a result of a management failure. Australia has similar laws that make it a criminal offense for companies to fail in their duty of care for their employees. In Canada, Criminal Code provisions make it an indictable offense for an employer or supervisor to cause the death of a worker through criminal negligence.



In contrast, Bangladesh's current penal law and labour do not have specific provisions for prosecuting corporations for workplace deaths. It means that there is no legal mechanism for holding corporations accountable for deaths caused by their actions or negligence. Though it is a common issue in many countries, as laws and regulations are often not designed to hold corporations accountable in the same way as individuals, nowadays, it is a common trend worldwide to prosecute corporations as well as individual perpetrators for whose gross negligence workplace death occurs.



So, what legislative changes do we need to prevent workplace death? Yes, we need specific legislative provisions to deal with this issue. As labour law is corporate law, it will not be rational to have a serious penalty provision like corporate homicide liability under labour law. Instead, we need a separate provision under the Penal Code of 1860 to hold corporation homicide liability. One may argue that the current penal code defines persons, which includes corporations. As a result, we do not need to amend anything; instead, the current penal law is able to prosecute corporations. But I contend that the given definition under the penal code is merely the letter of the law but not the spirit of the law. This may be the reason not yet to criminalize corporations and ensure justice for previous industrial mishaps in the history of Bangladesh.



But there may be several challenges to implementing corporate homicide law in Bangladesh. Some potential challenges include a lack of political will, the complexity of the legal system, lack of enforcement, lack of awareness, lack of legal expertise, lack of proper investigation methods, lack of legal precedent, proving corporate actus rea and mens rea, including cultural and societal resistance to holding corporations accountable for criminal actions.



We can take some initiatives to overcome these challenges. For example, to develop a clear and comprehensive legal framework, raise awareness, collaborate with all stakeholders, review and update laws in line with corporate culture, ensure impartiality, and consider individual mens rea as corporate mens rea when they work within the course of their employment.



It is important to note that Bangladesh participates in the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Of the 17 SDGs, at least four are related to workplace safety. These include goals for promoting healthy lives (SDGs 3), providing productive employment and decent work (SDGs 8), building resilient infrastructure, and promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization (SDGs 9). Additionally, SDGs 16 aims to provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions. Given this fact, the government must take steps to prevent workplace deaths and be aware of the SDGs goals that need to be met by 2030.

- The writer is contributor

