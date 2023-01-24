HC allows destiny  Chair to go to abroad

The High Court (HC) on Monday allowed Destiny Group Chairman and ex-army chief Harur-Ar-Rashid, who was sentenced earlier in connection with a graft case, to go abroad for medical treatment and to perform Umrah Hajj.

The HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order in response to a petition filed by Harun seeking its directive in this regard.

Advocate Rabiul Alam Budu appeared for Harun while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

Later, Khurshid Alam Khan said that the High Court allowed Harun Ar Rashid to go abroad for four months. He can now go abroad with the passport held by the court. But you have to return and submit his passport before the court within four months, Khan added.

On 12 May in 2022, the former army chief was sentenced to four years in prison, while Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years in a case over embezzling and laundering Tk1,861 crore of Destiny customers' money.

In the case, 44 other accused were imprisoned to different terms varying from five to nine years. Later Harun-Ar-Rashid filed an appeal and bail plea with the High court against the trial court verdict.

On 30 August last year, the High Court granted six months' bail to Harun-Ar-Rashid in a case in which the former army chief was jailed for four years on charges of embezzling customers' investments.